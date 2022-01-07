News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ameren Prepares for Annual Drawdown

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jan 7, 2022 , , ,
It’s almost that time again…the annual winter drawdown is near and officials with Ameren are letting dock owners know it’s time to get ready.
Every year the water level is lowered to around 654 feet, which reduces the risk of flooding during spring rains.
Ameren is urging dock owners to do a full inspection before the water level is lowered, to make sure docks are in safe conditions.
Often the water level can get low enough for the dock to end up sitting on the land.
When the drawdown starts, you can expect the Lake levels and the levels on the Osage River to fluctuate.
