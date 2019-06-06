News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Ameren Revises Discharge and Depth Estimates for Lake of the Ozarks

By Leave a Comment

Some heavier rain storms are tracking further south, which is good news for residents at Lake of the Ozarks and downstream. Ameren Director of Hydro Operations Warren Witt says that means they don’t expect lake levels to rise as high as the previously predicted 662 feet.

      NEWS-6-6-19 Warren Witt 1 - 6th June 2019

Lake of the Ozarks is currently still slightly below full pool. Maximum anticipated flow rates are now at 70,000 cubic feet per second and the depth expected to remain below 661. Witt says all estimates are based on short-term forecasts and stresses that the situation will remain fluid for weeks to come.

      NEWS-6-6-19 Warren Witt 2 - 6th June 2019

You can monitor lake levels online at www.amerenmissouri.com/lake.

 

Witt was a guest on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS.  You can hear the entire interview below.

      6-6-19 WARREN WITT AMEREN MO - 6th June 2019

.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!