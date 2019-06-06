Ameren Revises Discharge and Depth Estimates for Lake of the Ozarks

Some heavier rain storms are tracking further south, which is good news for residents at Lake of the Ozarks and downstream. Ameren Director of Hydro Operations Warren Witt says that means they don’t expect lake levels to rise as high as the previously predicted 662 feet.

Lake of the Ozarks is currently still slightly below full pool. Maximum anticipated flow rates are now at 70,000 cubic feet per second and the depth expected to remain below 661. Witt says all estimates are based on short-term forecasts and stresses that the situation will remain fluid for weeks to come.

You can monitor lake levels online at www.amerenmissouri.com/lake.

Witt was a guest on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS. You can hear the entire interview below.

