Ameren Says Water Releases Will Take Weeks

After more than a month of heavy rains that have led to flooding all across the state, Ameren Missouri says it will take several weeks to get things back to normal in terms of water levels at Truman, Lake of the Ozarks, and downstream. Director of Hydro Operations Warren Witt discussed the subject on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS.

That process, according to Witt, will be a lengthy one and how they handle it will fluctuate, possibly daily, depending on the weather.

Residents are encouraged to monitor lake levels daily.