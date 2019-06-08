News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Ameren Says Water Releases Will Take Weeks

By Leave a Comment

After more than a month of heavy rains that have led to flooding all across the state, Ameren Missouri says it will take several weeks to get things back to normal in terms of water levels at Truman, Lake of the Ozarks, and downstream. Director of Hydro Operations Warren Witt discussed the subject on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS.

      NEWS-6-8-19 Warren A - 8th June 2019

That process, according to Witt, will be a lengthy one and how they handle it will fluctuate, possibly daily, depending on the weather.

      NEWS-6-8-19 Warren B - 8th June 2019

Residents are encouraged to monitor lake levels daily.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!