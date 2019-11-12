Ameren, United Way Partner to Help Veterans Pay Utility Bills

A power company and a charitable organization are helping veterans and military families keep their energy bills paid this winter. Ameren and The United Way are teaming up with other agencies that provide energy assistance across the state to provide up to $50,000 in utility bill assistance. The funds are available to veterans as well as families of active-duty members of the military. You must be without service already or have a disconnect notice to apply. Each family is eligible for up to $600 in aid. To apply, call 1-800-427-4626.