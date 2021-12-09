A popular Winter event, drawing thousands to the lake area every year, will mark its return early next year but, this time, only for one day instead of two.

Ameren Missouri’s Eagle Days is set for Saturday, January 8th.

According to planning committee member Michelle Cook, the day will feature different activities taking place at Osage National Golf Resort and the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar.

Some of the usual programs, such as a coloring contest for the kids ages 2-12 and an amateur photo contest for those 13 and up, will continue to be part of Eagle Days.

There will also be viewing scopes set up at the Osage River access below Bagnell Dam and at Willmore Lodge.

Reservations are encouraged for anyone wanting to attend one of the live bird programs featuring…yep, the Bald Eagle.

***More info:

(Lake Ozark, MO). Ameren Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days returns Saturday, January 8th, 2022, for a day of free fun and learning about creatures that live in your own back yard. This year will be a one-day event featuring the live bird programs at Osage National Golf Resort and The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar, on Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark.

World Bird Sanctuary will return to Osage National with the Live Eagle Programs, which will feature four different species of eagles including a bald eagle. Programs will begin on the hour starting at 9 am, with the last show beginning at 3 pm.

Dickerson Park Zoo will be at The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar featuring two different live bird programs. One will feature the Bald Eagle and the other program is called Day Shift, Night Shift, Garbage Gal, featuring the difference between nocturnal raptors and those raptors who prefer to hunt during the day. Programs will alternate beginning on the half hour starting at 9:30 am, with the last show beginning at 3:30 pm.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for the free event this year. This way proper seating can be prepared and will allow for disinfecting of the seating area to happen in between shows.

Make reservations by visiting www.LakeoftheOzarksEagleDays. com and click on the reservation link near the top of the site, above the schedule. Or call 573-964-1008 to make your reservations and secure your spot.

Nature related organizations and vendors will be back this year at The Encore Grill, along with the popular coloring contest for the kiddos ages 2 – 12. Coloring pages can be downloaded and submitted at the event or emailed in or completed and turned in during the event. One winner in each age category will receive a family pass to Bridal Cave.

Entries for the amateur photo contest, ages 13 and up, can be submitted online or dropped off at the event. Dining certificates to local eateries will be awarded to the top three photos submitted. Judging will take place following the event and all of the rules and regulations for both contests can be found at www.LakeoftheOzarksEagleDays. com.

Plans are for the Missouri Master Naturalist – Lake of the Ozarks Chapter to have members below Bagnell Dam at the MO Conservation Osage River access. Scopes will have their sights set on where you will have the best chance of catching a great view. Willmore Lodge is also on the agenda as a viewing area, as many eagles both young and mature hunt around Bagnell Dam year-round on the Lake side as well. Of course, we STRONGLY encourage you to BYOB – BRING YOUR OWN BINOCULARS, as well for best viewing options.

More activities are being confirmed daily and information will be available as things are confirmed. Follow us on Facebook or visit www.lakeoftheozarkseagledays. com for the latest updates.

The planning committee wishes to thank all the businesses and organizations, who have once again come together to support this community event! We hope to see you for Ameren Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days, Saturday January 8th, 2022!