Ameren’s Eagle Days Returns This Saturday

(Lake Ozark, MO). Ameren Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days returns Saturday, March 6th, 2021, for a day of free fun and learning about creatures that live in your own back yard. This year will be a one-day event featuring the live bird programs at Osage National Golf Resort and Regalia Hotel & Conference Center.

World Bird Sanctuary will return to Osage National with the Live Eagle Programs, which will feature four different species of eagles including a bald eagle. Programs will begin on the hour starting at 9 am, with the last show beginning at 3 pm.

Dickerson Park Zoo will be at Regalia Hotel & Conference Center featuring two different live bird programs. One will feature the Bald Eagle and the other is all about Owls of Missouri including the four native owls to Missouri. Programs will begin on the half hour starting at 9:30 am, with the last show beginning at 3:30 pm.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for the free event this year. This way proper seating can be spaced out and will allow for disinfecting of the seating area to happen in between shows. Space at each show will be limited to accommodate this as well. The only way to ensure you will be allowed entry to your show of choice, will be by making advanced reservations.

Make reservations by visiting www.LakeoftheOzarksEagleDays.com and click on the reservation link near the top of the site, above the schedule. Or call 573-964-1008 to make your reservations and secure your spot.

Entries for the coloring contest, ages 2 – 12, can be submitted online or can be dropped off at the event. However, the on-site coloring opportunities will not exist this year. The coloring pages can be downloaded from the website. One winner in each age category will receive Bridal Cave passes.

Entries for the amateur photo contest, ages 13 and up, can be submitted online or dropped off at the event. Dining certificates to local eateries will be awarded to the top three photos submitted. Judging will take place following the event and all of the rules and regulations for both contests can be found at www.LakeoftheOzarksEagleDays.com.

No vendors or viewing scopes will be available this year; but we do encourage people to BRING BINOCULARS and drive around the lake and along the Osage River where many wild eagles are frequently spotted.

In addition to disinfecting seating areas in between shows and spacing seating out, additional safety protocols will be in place. Attendees will be asked to wear masks once entering the waiting area and throughout the duration of their stay. Additional safety provisions may be put in place as well to help ensure the safety of all attendees and volunteers helping with the event.

The planning committee wishes to thank all of the businesses and organizations, who have once again come together to support this community event! We hope to see you for Ameren Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days, Saturday March 6, 2021!