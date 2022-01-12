News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

American Airlines To Reduce Flights To COMO

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 12, 2022 , , , ,
If you’re a frequent American Airlines flyer out of Columbia Regional, you’ll need to double check your schedules.

The company is planning to reduce the number of flights in and out of the regional airport starting in February.

Officials say they will go from 138 planned flights to just 96 flights for travelers heading to and from both Dallas and Chicago.

United Airlines recently stopped flying to Columbia on January 3rd, ending all flights in and out.

The change came shortly after United began flights to and from Chicago at Waynesville-Fort Leonard Wood regional airport.

