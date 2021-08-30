American Ethanol Takes Top Gun Yet Again In LOTO Shootout

American Ethanol takes the Top Gun once again at the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

Driver Tony Battiato and throttleman John Cosker made 5 attempts on the new shortened course, coming out with a top speed of 193 MPH.

Pontoon racer Todd Rowland set a new record on the new course as well, running 113 MPH and taking home a trophy for his division.

In the V-Bottom class it was Jim Schultz who outperformed everyone with a 161 MPH run.

And in the new electric motor class, team Vision Marine Technologies hit a new record with a 49 MPH.

Officials with the Shootout estimate the crowd was larger than it was during the 2020 edition of the race.