American Heart Association Wants Vetoed Money Restored for Fast Response Program

The American Heart Association says that a recent decision on a funding cut puts Missourians’ lives in danger.  Governor Mike Parson used his line-item veto authority to eliminate $153,000 for staffing the Time Critical Diagnosis System, or TCD.  The TCD was created to provide emergency medical care for patients experiencing trauma, stroke, or STEMI heart attacks.  It connects 911 and ambulance services with hospitals designated as trauma or stroke and heart attack centers.  Those centers maintain special staff around the clock to respond quickly to such emergencies.  Through the TCD patients are able to get to the right hospitals and get specialized treatment more quickly.  The AHA wants residents to contact their lawmakers and urge them to support the TCD funding prior to a House budget meeting July 17th

Filed Under: Local News

