Amphitheater On Hold Pending Traffic Impact Study

City Planner Cary Patterson

A rezoning request that would clear the way for a 2,000 seat amphitheater at Lake of the Ozarks is temporarily on hold. The Osage Beach Planning Commission postponed their decision on the request. City Planner Cary Patterson tells KRMS News they want to wait on a final traffic impact analysis to be completed by engineers. The proposed amphitheater would be located at the back of the cove by Backwater Jack’s and would also require an additional 300 car parking area.