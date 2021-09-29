News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Analyst With Missouri Budge Project Says State In Good Financial Shape

By

One analyst with the Missouri Budget Project says the Show Me State is in good financial shape, at least for now.

“For the year that just ended in June, we exceeded our revenue estimate by over one billion dollars. And something that’s quite interesting, the cash balance in general fund is somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.3 Billion dollars” says Tom Kruckemeyer.

He tells KRMS News a more typical amount of money for the general fund is around 6-to-7 hundred million dollars “Revenues so far, in the current fiscal year that began July 1st, have been excellent so far. The sales and individual income withholding tax, have both grown very substantially in the first nearly 3 months of the year.”

Kruckemeyer also says he thinks the fuel tax increase beginning Friday will immediately help road and bridge projects around Missouri.

But some people are upset because they didn’t get the chance to vote on that increase passed in the last legislative session.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com