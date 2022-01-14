The spirit of Willy Wonka is now infiltrating Anheiser-Busch in St. Louis.

The company is running a campaign similar to the “golden ticket” for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize.

Instead of the ticket, Budweiser is putting 10,000 golden cans in specially marked cases of beer across the country.

To enter, you must post a picture of the golden can on social media and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes or, go to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap, which can then be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded as a check following the random drawing on February 21st.