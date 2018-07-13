Animal Control Remains an Issue for Camden County Sheriff

Animal control continues to be a problem for law enforcement in Camden County. The sheriff’s office had 38 complaints in the last week alone relating to animals. Sheriff Tony Helms says they need more help at the local level.

NEWS-7-12-18 Helms on Animal Control - 13th July 2018

Helms says they’re working to find a facility of their own where they can take animals after a call. In the meantime, Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller has recently hired another assistant who will work with county officials on crafting more specific, and hopefully more effective ordinances at the county level.