Anniversaries of Fatal Fire, Deputy’s Death Mark Somber Easter Weekend

Two tragic events that shook the lake area a year ago were commemorated over the weekend. It was the one year anniversary of both a fatal fire that claimed four young lives and an accident that took the life of a Miller County Deputy Sheriff.

The fire in Lake Ozark killed Tyler, Cason, Max, and Levi Otto. It happened during the early morning hours of April 19th. The investigation after the fire determined that some outdoor burning may have contributed to the blaze starting and that there were no working smoking alarms inside the residence. The anniversary of the deadly fire also renews the call from fire districts in the Lake Area to be prepared with working smoke alarms and escape routes. Anyone needing information about prevention, safety or the

proper placement of smoke detectors is urged to contact their local fire district.

Deputy Casey Shoemate was killed the following evening on April 20th when he was involved in a head-on collision while responding to a fire call. Shoemate,described as always quick with his wit and with a strong work ethic,was popular among his fellow officers and had put in time serving the Eldon PD before moving on to the sheriff’s department.