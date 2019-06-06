News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Annual Bus Inspection Report Released

Several school districts in the lake area received a perfect report in the 2019 Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s annual school bus inspection program.

The program administered by the Highway Patrol identified the Camdenton, Climax Springs, Macks Creek, Morgan County R-2, and School of the Osage districts as having their entire bus fleets approved with no problems.

The Eldon School District had one bus identified as defective while the, Morgan County R-1, Iberia, and St. Elizabeth districts had buses removed from the roadways.

All totaled, in the Lake Area, 221 of 232 buses passed inspection with 8 being taken off the roadways. Statewide, 11,958 buses were inspected, 10,672 passed inspection, 962 were identified as “defective” with 324 of those removed from the roadways.

