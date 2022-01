The 2021 version of “Shop with a Cop” in Camdenton is being called another big success with 121 area children on the receiving ends of the effort.

That’s according to Heidi Shadrick, administrative assistant for the police department, who says the main credit needs to go to all who combined to contribute more than $10,800 to the cause which unfolded at Walmart.

Plans are already underway to put together the “Shop with a Cop” coming up in December of this year.