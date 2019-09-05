Annual Car Show to Benefit Family of Two-Year Old Melanie Wyrick

The 6th annual Grand Glaize Bridge Benefit Car Show is scheduled for September 15th. This year’s beneficiary has been named. The event will raise money to support the family of 2-year old Melanie Wyrick. Melanie was diagnosed and treated for a malignant brain tumor last December. She’s experienced some other medical problems resulting from the treatment and also has to undergo regular MRI exams, and weekly speech and physical therapy. The car show will take place from 3-6pm on Osage Beach Parkway in front of Andy’s Frozen Custard. The rain date will be September 29th.