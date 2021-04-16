Annual Dogwood Festival Underway Friday And Saturday

The 70th Annual Dogwood Festival continues Friday (today) with the carnival opening back up at 4pm at Ozarks Amphitheater.

“We will have some live entertainment on stage with relief dance group from 5:30 to 6:30” says Tom Abbett with Ozarks Amphitheater, “local band Kingpin will also be performing.”

The parade is scheduled for Saturday and organizers of the annual event had to find a new staging location for the floats, when Camdenton schools couldn’t guarantee its property would be available.

“So the city park was identified as the ideal location, the Camdenton City Park, and it makes sense because there’s a lot of room where they can stretch out the floats” says K.C. Cloke, Executive Director at the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Cloke tells KRMS News live music will happen Friday night and there’s a dinner theater set for the Camden County Museum with food served at 5:30.

The theme for this year’s Dogwood Festival is ‘Dogwood Through the Decades’ and Saturday’s parade begins at 10am.