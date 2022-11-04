Annual Elks Lodge Veterans Parade This Saturday In Osage Beach

One of the largest annual Veterans Day parades in Missouri is preparing to step off on Saturday in Osage Beach.

Vicky Lloyd of the Elks Lodge says at last check there over 70 entrants from floats to classic cars to bands and politicians…“It usually takes us an hour and a half to get through it. We start at Osage Beach City hall and we end at the Elk’s lodge just before the Grand Glaize Bridge. Everybody’s invited to come in and have hot dogs, and chili, and sodas….or adult drinks, if you wish.”

The parade starts at 1 PM Saturday but Lloyd recommends folks be situated by 12:30 as the road will be closed off just before the march begins.