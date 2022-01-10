The annual Ft. Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party is this Tuesday.

Each year, more than 1,500 residents from the Lake of the Ozarks travel to the Shuckers Cottage Beach House by the Gulf of Mexico to celebrate the new year in the warmth of the Florida Sun.

KRMS and Viper Communications started the event 16 years ago with a few hundred attendees.

It grew larger each year and was eventually moved to this new location to accommodate the large crowd.

The event will be broadcasted live on 935 ROCKS from 2PM to 5PM central time.