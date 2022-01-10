News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Entertainment Local News Top Stories

Annual Ft. Myers Beach Party Set For Tuesday Afternoon

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 10, 2022 , , , ,

The annual Ft. Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party is this Tuesday.

Each year, more than 1,500 residents from the Lake of the Ozarks travel to the Shuckers Cottage Beach House by the Gulf of Mexico to celebrate the new year in the warmth of the Florida Sun.

KRMS and Viper Communications started the event 16 years ago with a few hundred attendees.

It grew larger each year and was eventually moved to this new location to accommodate the large crowd.

The event will be broadcasted live on 935 ROCKS from 2PM to 5PM central time.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News Politics School News State News Top Stories

Lake Area Schools Could Run Out Of Virtual Days

Jan 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News School News

Bank Of Versailles Steps Up To Help With Virtual Learning For Students

Jan 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News School News State News

Two Missouri Universities End Up On Top 100 Public College List

Jan 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Politics School News State News Top Stories

Lake Area Schools Could Run Out Of Virtual Days

Jan 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News School News

Bank Of Versailles Steps Up To Help With Virtual Learning For Students

Jan 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Entertainment Local News Top Stories

Annual Ft. Myers Beach Party Set For Tuesday Afternoon

Jan 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News School News State News

Two Missouri Universities End Up On Top 100 Public College List

Jan 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com