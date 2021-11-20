News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Annual Highway Report Moves Missouri Back A Notch

By

The Annual Highway Report released by the organization “Reason Foundation” shows that the Missouri highway system has fallen from its previous lofty ranking of number-2 when it comes to performance and cost-effectiveness.

That fall in the rankings, however, isn’t very far with Missouri now coming in at number-3.

The report took into account several criteria which included fatality rates, structurally deficient bridges and urban pavement conditions which Missouri ranked fairly low

At the same time, the Show-Me State ranked first overall when it comes to capital and bridge disbursements per mile and fifth overall when it comes to total disbursements per mile. Ranking higher than Missouri overall are Virginia coming in at number-2 and North Dakota coming in at number-1.

