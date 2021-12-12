What has become another lake area tradition takes place this weekend at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

It’s the 32nd Annual Kiwanis Christmas for Kids gathering in Campana Hall.

Katie Royal, with the Ozark Coast Kiwanis, says the event starts Saturday with a 5:30 complimentary cocktail hour followed by dinner and the live music “We’re going to have great music, and the dance floor is back this year….last year we didn’t get to have one and had to ask everyone to stay in their seats due to you know what…..I don’t event want to talk about that.”

There will also be live and silent auctions with the proceeds going to provide toys for underprivileged children in the lake area.