Keeping the lake healthy continues to be a year-round effort with one lake area group continuing to spearhead that effort.

The Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance, or LOWA, is largely made up of volunteers who will be hosting the annual Darter event to raise awareness about the Darter fish.

The annual Darter is a 13-mile kayak ride stretching from the Whistle Bridge to Ha Ha Tonka.

Proceeds from the event, which include a $35 registration fee, go back into LOWA.

The Darter will start at 10-am on Saturday, July 16th, and should be done by around 4.

You can check out the LOWA website for more details.