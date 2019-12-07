News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Annual Mattress Giveaway Underway

There’s little doubt that a good night of sleep can dramatically impact a child’s health and development, as well as their behavior and performance in school. Unfortunately, there’s also little doubt that a large number of kids around the lake area are not getting as much good sleep as they should. That’s where some area businesses step up every year to try to help. Slumberland Furniture, Scott’s Concrete, and 93.5 Rocks the Lake are working together again on their annual mattress giveaway program. Many kids share beds or sleep on floors or couches. If you have a child or know of one that needs a bed, call 573-302-4646.

