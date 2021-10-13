Annual Republican Club Chili Dinner Gets A Makeover

The annual chili dinner put on by the Camden County Republican Club is now a thing of the past.

That’s according to Les Larson, with the club, who says the event will still happen but under a different name “We use to have a chili supper and now we’ve changed it into a Patriot Dinner.”

Larson also says, so, far, a couple of familiar names are set to be a part of the gathering “We already have Vicky Hartlzer and Mark McCloskey are committed to coming.”

The Patriot Dinner will take place on Saturday, November 6th, at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton…the program will begin at 6:00.