Annual “ShakeOut” Earthquake Drill Coming Up

Drop, cover and hold on – that’s the main message for the Missouri statewide “ShakeOut” earthquake drill coming up in October. The annual drill, which is coordinated with the State Emergency Management Agency, serves as a reminder of how to protect yourself if you are in an area for a potentially strong earthquake. More than 300-thousand are registered already for the drill which starts at 10:18-AM on October 18th. All totaled, including Missouri, there are 14 states that could be impacted by a major shaking along the New Madrid Fault. The New Madrid earthquake zone, centered in southeast Missouri, remains one of the most active in the country averaging more than 200 small quakes per year.

