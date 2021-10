The Community Christian Church in Camdenton will be a busy place Saturday as woodworkers from around the lake area, and beyond, gather for the 5th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Show.

Doug Bibles, from the local woodcarvers club, says that there will be over 50 artisans on hand competing, mainly, for some bragging rights…

Admission to the woodcarvers show is free of charge and will include door prizes and a chance to win a carving.

The show will run from 8:30-3:30.