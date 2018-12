Some may call it a Christmas miracle, it’s certainly an early Christmas gift….the annual Candyland program that provides gifts to needy kids has covered everyone on their shopping list.

NEWS-12-5-18 Richard Ross - 5th December 2018

That’s Richard Ross from the Lake Ozark Rotary, which sponsors the annual event. He says there were well over 100 candy canes remaining prior to the visit from their anonymous benefactor Tuesday afternoon.