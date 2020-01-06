News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Another Eagle Days Success

Decent weather and heavy generation at Bagnell Dam added up over the weekend to another successful Eagle Days event at Lake of the Ozarks. That’s according to committee member Michelle Cook who says all three venues for the weekend (the Lake Area Chamber office at Willmore Lodge, Heritage Elementary and Osage National) remained busy throughout the two-day event…

Cook also says the event would not be what it is without a lot of support from the key players involved and the community as a whole…

Thousands turned out over the weekend for Eagle Days and plans are already underway for a 19th annual event in January, 2021.

