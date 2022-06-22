Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year to bring more affordable housing to the lake area.

Overshadowed by the buzz of an announcement about the rehab of the outlet mall, Osage Beach City Administrator Jeana Woods says a 268-unit housing development is quietly taking shape behind the scenes…“Now it’s very, in it’s early stages….as far as the technical contract stuff. But they’re asking for a couple different commercial development tools and incents as well. But, this is truly housing and we’ve hired Gilmore and Bell to assist us with that legal process.”

The Preserve at Sycamore Creek development will include 1-3 bedroom units with full amenities and be located where the former golf course was.

Woods also tells KRMS News that the development, combined with the outlet mall project and the future development recently announced for Camdenton, is just a start in making a dent in lake area housing needs.