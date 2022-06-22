News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Top Stories

Another Housing Project In The Works For Osage Beach

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 22, 2022 , ,
gray wooden house

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year to bring more affordable housing to the lake area.

Overshadowed by the buzz of an announcement about the rehab of the outlet mall, Osage Beach City Administrator Jeana Woods says a 268-unit housing development is quietly taking shape behind the scenes…“Now it’s very, in it’s early stages….as far as the technical contract stuff. But they’re asking for a couple different commercial development tools and incents as well. But, this is truly housing and we’ve hired Gilmore and Bell to assist us with that legal process.”

The Preserve at Sycamore Creek development will include 1-3 bedroom units with full amenities and be located where the former golf course was.

Woods also tells KRMS News that the development, combined with the outlet mall project and the future development recently announced for Camdenton, is just a start in making a dent in lake area housing needs.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Bird Causes 1,500 People To Lose Power With Laclede Electric

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Absentee Voting Starts Today

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Camden County Man Accused Of Rape & Incest Gets No Bond

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Bird Causes 1,500 People To Lose Power With Laclede Electric

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Absentee Voting Starts Today

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Camden County Man Accused Of Rape & Incest Gets No Bond

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Camdenton Pavement Projects Completed – City Working On Annexation

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com