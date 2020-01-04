Another Incumbent Files for Reelection in Camdenton

Another incumbent office holder in Camdenton has filed for re-election. According to the latest filings on record, Sandy Gentry has turned in the required paperwork to be a candidate for the Board of Aldermen in the city’s second ward. Gentry currently holds that position and, at this moment, has no registered opposition. Fellow incumbents Bonnie Black and Gary Shepherd had previously filed for re-election in the first and third wards, respectively. They, also, are unopposed. The city’s municipal election will take place on April 7th.