Another Lake Area Drowning Adds to Growing Statewide Numbers

By Leave a Comment

A Clarksville man becomes the 22nd drowning victim of the year in Missouri. The water patrol division of the highway patrol reports that it happened this weekend in Lick Branch Cove at the 5.2 mile mark of the main channel Lake of the Ozarks. 37-year-old Brett Davidson had last been seen around 8:00 Friday night on a dock before being reported as missing. A search in the area was able to recover Davidson’s body late Saturday morning. It is the fourth drowning of the year at Lake of the Ozarks and the 7th fatality, overall, including three people who were killed in a boat wreck in mid-May. Statewide, in addition to the 22 drownings, the highway patrol reports there have also been 12 others killed in water-related incidents so far this year.

Filed Under: Top Stories

