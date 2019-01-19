Another Lake Area Fugitive in Custody

Another person identified as a “most wanted” subject in the Lake Area has been taken into custody on warrants from several different counties. 41-year-old Charles Allen Newton, of Harrisonville, is currently in the custody of the Jasper County Jail. According to the jail, as of Saturday, Newton was being held on warrants out of Lees Summit, Saline County and Boone County. However, courthouse records also indicate that Newton has outstanding warrants out of Pettis, Lawrence and Cole Counties along with three felony warrants out of Camden County. The Camden County warrants, each for burglary and stealing, were issued in July 2018 in connection to incidents which, allegedly, happened at Walmart.