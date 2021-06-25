Another Missourian Is Heading To The Olympics In Tokyo

Another Missouri Native is making it to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Springfield/Nixa native Courtney Frerichs earned her shot by finishing as the runner-up in the Women’s 3,000 meter yesterday during the US Olympic Trials.

Frerichs placed 2nd in her finish with a time of 9 minutes 11 seconds, making this her second appearance in the Olympics within the last 5 years.

Earlier this month, St. Louis area native Tyler Downs defeated a pair of Olympians to win the men’s 3-meter springboard title at the U.S. diving trials.

That earned the 17-year-old a trip to the Tokyo Games as well.