Another “Most Wanted” Suspect in Custody

For the second time in as many days, a “most wanted” subject is taken off the list for the Camden County Sheriff’s Department. Captain Chris Twitchell says 39-year-old Jeffery Scott Martin was arrested Tuesday night on an unrelated charge by Osage Beach police. Martin had been wanted for failing to appear on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, domestic assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of possessing a controlled substance, and a probation violation on driving-related offenses. Martin was taken to the Camden County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Filed Under: Latest News

