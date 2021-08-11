Another Town Hall Regarding Lake Issues Returning To Osage Beach City Hall

With the recent national attention on the Lake Area, some local officials say there are a number of problems which need to be addressed.

Lake area State Representative Doctor Lisa Thomas is spearheading some town hall meetings to look at those issues, much of which is related to boating, coves and general safety “we can come up to some actual solutions to these issues, many of which are long standing, but often getting more urgent because of the numbers of people coming down. And a lot of new owners, new boaters and new renters as well.”

About a hundred people showed up to the first town hall meeting in mid-July.

The next town hall is set for Wednesday, the 25th of this month, at the Osage Beach City Hall starting at 10AM and lasting until 4PM.