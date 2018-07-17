News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Anthony Piercy’s Peace Officer License Revoked by Dept. of Public Safety

A State Trooper involved in a drowning death at Lake of the Ozarks may never be involved in law enforcement again in the state of Missouri.  Mike O’Connell with the Department of Public Safety confirms that Anthony Piercy’s peace officer license has been revoked.

 

Piercy failed to properly secure a life vest on Iowa resident Brandon Ellingson, who fell from the patrol boat into the water and drowned.  O’Connell says there is no recourse through the Department of Public Safety, although Piercy may be able to go to circuit court to fight for his license.  A Cole County judge recently ruled that the Highway Patrol exceeded recommendations from a disciplinary review board and went too far in firing Piercy. 

