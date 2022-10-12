News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Apartment Project In Camdenton Causing Stir Among Neighbors

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 11, 2022 , , ,

An apartment building proposal for a small piece of property is causing a big stir in a Camdenton neighborhood.

A zoning change request from the developer is on the agenda at this evening’s Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee meeting.

Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings of Springfield is asking that the current commercial C-3 zoning be changed to residential R-3 for the vacant 3-point-1 acre  property located on Ha Ha Cut Thru at Hollyhock, near the County Sheriff’s Department.

A spokeswoman for opponents to the change, Sherry Morris tells KRMS News that a Monday neighborhood meeting on it drew nearly 50 nearby residents.

Concerns expressed include drainage problems the project could cause and traffic impacts.

According to the application to P&Z, the 88 units will be affordable and will attract people to work in the area without affecting nearby facilities.

The P & Z meeting to consider the request is set for 6 PM at city hall.

Officials say a public hearing will precede any action on the proposal by the committee.

