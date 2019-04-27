Apparent Arson Fire Destroys Vacant House

For the second time in less than a week, firefighters from the Moreau District respond to a structure fire on Catrock Road. Chief Dave Papen says the house at 89 Catrock Road was fully involved upon arrival on Saturday and that it’s likely the blaze was intentionally set. The house had been vacant for about two years. Lake Ozark Fire provided mutual assistance and there were no injuries reported. The state fire marshal’s office is conducting the investigation. Earlier this week, a shed/garage just about half-a-mile down the road also went up in flames. An electrical issue may be to blame for that fire.