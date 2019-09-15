Apparent Early-Morning Hit and Run Along the Main Channel

What appears to be a hit-and-run on the water results in one boat being totaled and a Chicago man lucky enough to escape injuries. The water patrol division of the highway patrol reports that it happened around 1:45 Sunday morning at the 8-milemark of the main channel when a drifting boat operated by 25-year-old Michael Simons, of Chicago, was struck nearly head-on by a southbound boat. The southbound boat, according to the report, is described as about 40-foot cruiser which took off from the scene without leaving any contact information. Fortunately for Simons, the operator of the drifting boat that got hit, he was able to escape injury.