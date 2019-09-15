News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Apparent Early-Morning Hit and Run Along the Main Channel

By Leave a Comment

What appears to be a hit-and-run on the water results in one boat being totaled and a Chicago man lucky enough to escape injuries. The water patrol division of the highway patrol reports that it happened around 1:45 Sunday morning at the 8-milemark of the main channel when a drifting boat operated by 25-year-old Michael Simons, of Chicago, was struck nearly head-on by a southbound boat. The southbound boat, according to the report, is described as about 40-foot cruiser which took off from the scene without leaving any contact information. Fortunately for Simons, the operator of the drifting boat that got hit, he was able to escape injury.

 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!