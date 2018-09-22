Appeals Court Rules in Favor of “Clean Missouri” Initiative, Restores it to Ballot

A proposed constitutional amendment struck down by a circuit judge is now back on the ballot for November. An appeals court in Kansas City issued their ruling Friday on the initiative known as “Clean Missouri.” The court ruled that organizers met all the legal requirements for the issue to appear on the ballot and ordered that it be restored for voters to decide on. Amendment 1 changes the way the state handles redistricting, places limits on campaign contributions and lobbyist gifts to lawmakers, and includes restrictions on when former lawmakers can become lobbyists.