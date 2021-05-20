Appeals Filed In Battle Over Denied Pot Growing Applications

Hundreds of companies denied applications to grow and sell pot in Missouri are appealing.

The state appeals court now says those applications cannot be kept secret.

The response comes after a California-based company was denied an application, but also wanted to know why.

The company wanted to review what successful applications looked like.

Now the California-company and hundreds of others want to know if the scoring system used to give licenses was fair.

The Department of Health and Senior Services says a constitutional amendment that made the program requires applications to be confidential.