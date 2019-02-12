Application Reportedly Filed for Medical Marijuana Facility in Osage Beach

The lake area may be in the running for at least two sites for medical marijuana. According to a social media posting, an application has been filed to locate a dispensary and grow facility in the former Osage Cigar building between Walmart and the outlet mall in Osage Beach. A previous application was filed to open a similar facility in the Laurie area. The number of applications that will be approved by the state is limited. The decision on which applications are accepted won’t be announced for several months.