The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division is denying a Regatta application for Aquapalooza.

The plan was to hold the event at the 6-mile marker …

“There was some public safety concerns with that location, so they came up with an alternative location to hold the event and we agreed to that permit” says Captain Michael Petlansky with the ‘Patrol.

He tells KRMS News the event’s been moved to the area of the 34-and-a-half mile marker.