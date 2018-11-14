News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Area Law Enforcement Involved in Multi-County Pursuit

UPDATE:  Authorities have identified the suspect as Kayondez Avalo of Belton, Missouri.  Avalo is currently charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in Miller County and possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest in Morgan County.

 

Lake area law enforcement agencies were part of a pursuit that spanned three counties on Tuesday.  It began when they received a report that a truck stolen at gunpoint was south of Eldon.  As the chase entered Morgan County, deputies tried multiple times to stop the vehicle using stop sticks. The Highway Patrol,Tipton Police,and Pettis County deputies all got involved attempting to use stop sticks as well.  The chase eventually ended when the vehicle spun into a ditch at Rissler Road near Sedalia.  Versailles Police and the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the pursuit, which resulted in schools in Stover and Versailles being placed on lockdown.  Authorities recovered a handgun and three pounds of what they describe as “high-grade” marijuana from the vehicle. 

