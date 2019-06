Some local residents will be among the 31 members of the latest graduating class of state troopers. The newest graduates will complete the academy June 21. They are the 107th recruit class and they’ll begin their first assignments July 8th. Among them:

– Logan McDaniel of Osage Beach

– Jared Smith of Lebanon

– Erica Volkart of California

McDaniel and Smith will be assigned to Troop H. Volkart’s first assignment will be with Troop A.