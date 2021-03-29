Area Restaurants Face Closing Due To Lack Of Workers Despite Job Openings

A dangerous trend is emerging across Lake of the Ozarks and the State of Missouri.

Despite numerous Job Openings in the region, many business owners say people aren’t taking them.

One local restaurant, El Espolon in Camdenton, posted to Facebook that they were “closing for good” because they cannot find anyone willing to work.

Another business, The Branding Iron in Sunrise Beach says they’ve had an opening for a cook for months now, and have only received one application so far.

On social media, many are stating they want to “stay safe” from COVID 19, while others indicate they don’t feel the pay or benefits are worth their time.