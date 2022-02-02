Lake area roadways are a mess this Wednesday morning as this winter system continues to dump snow and ice across the region.

According to the MODOT Traveler map, most of the roads north of Interstate 44 are snow covered and some are difficult to travel on.

Crews are out working the roadways now, but MODOT officials say they are facing staffing shortages and it could cause delays.

MODOT’s first priority is always main highways and interstates, meaning Highways 54 and 5 will be at the top of the list, however smaller side routes and state routes could take some time.

To see the latest in road conditions, visit the MODOT traveler map here: https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html