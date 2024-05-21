AREA SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS ARE ON KRMSRADIO.COM

fbpx

This graphic displays a tornado warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 6:00 PM CDT. The warning includes Cole Camp MO and Ionia MO. This warning is for Northern Benton County in central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are a radar indicated tornado and ping pong sized hail. There are 3,727 people in the warning along with 3 schools and 0 hospitals.
Tornado Warning including Cole Camp MO and Ionia MO until 6:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for… Northern Benton County in central Missouri… * Until 600 PM CDT. *

At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Calhoun, or near Windsor, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include… Lincoln, Cole Camp, Ionia, Palo Pinto, Mora, Brandon, and Crockerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

 

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma until 10 PM CDT

This graphic displays Tornado Watch watch number 278 plotted on a map. The watch is in effect until 10:00 PM CDT. The watch includes parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The threats associated with this watch are a few tornadoes likely, scattered hail up to softball size likely and scattered gusts up to 75 mph likely. There are 5,509,393 people in the watch along with 2165 schools and 167 hospitals.

