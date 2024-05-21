AREA SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS ARE ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings



Tornado Warning including Cole Camp MO and Ionia MO until 6:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for… Northern Benton County in central Missouri… * Until 600 PM CDT. *

At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Calhoun, or near Windsor, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include… Lincoln, Cole Camp, Ionia, Palo Pinto, Mora, Brandon, and Crockerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Current Watches:

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma until 10 PM CDT