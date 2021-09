An Arkansas man has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Osage Beach.

Police say 55-year-old Chester Kowolski of Baxter was riding east on Highway 54 when he went off the ride side of the road and hit a guard rail.

Kowolski was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, but there’s not word on his condition.

There’s no word on why Kowolski’s bike went off the road.